Dry Weather Forecast For KP
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast dry and hot weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.
However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.