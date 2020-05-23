Dry weather forecast for KP

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast dry and hot weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast dry and hot weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.