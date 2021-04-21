UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather Forecast For The City Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:03 PM

Dry weather forecast for the city Multan

The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.6 degree centigrade and 17.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 29 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:47 pm tomorrow.

