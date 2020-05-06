Dry weather forecast, rain in upper KP, Punjab, Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday

However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occured in Khyber |Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit_Baltistan, Punjab and SindhRain (mm) recorded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 11, Dir (Upper 17, Lower 10), Malamjabba 07, Bunner 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 26, A/P 22), Garhi Dopatta 14, Kotli 04, Rawalakot 03, Punjab: Murree 35, Islamabad (ZP 10, A/P 03), Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 10, M.

B.Din 06, Chakwal, Gujrat 02, Jhang 01, Gilgit_Baltistan: Gupis 06, Gilgit05, Bunji 04, Chillas 02, Sindh: Hyderabad 03, Tandojam 01.

Today recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) were at Turbat 45C, SH.Benazirabad, Dadu, Chhor, Mithi and Lasbella 44C.