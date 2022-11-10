UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts. A shallow westerly wave was affecting the northern area of the country.

The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir ans Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Bhakkar 14mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Narowal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, A/P 03) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper), Buner 05, Balakot and Parachinar 01mm.

