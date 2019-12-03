Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar six, Quetta three, Gilgit minus three and Murree two centigrade.