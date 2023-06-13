UrduPoint.com

Dust/thunderstorm-rain Likely At Various Parts Of Country:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated hailstorm in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East/South Balochistan and central Sindh during the next 24 hours

As per the daily weather report, mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, Dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) is likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East/South Balochistan and central Sindh.

Intense dust storm/thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in lower Sindh. Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in plain areas of the country.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" lies near Latitude 21.2�N and Longitude 66.6�E at a distance of about 410km south of Karachi.

The system is likely to keep tracking further in the north direction during the next 12 hours.

The tropical cyclone is likely to recurve on June 14 and Cyclone is likely to move north-east while it is likely to collide between Kati Bandar (south-east Sindh) and Indian Gujarat on 15th June (evening).

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting parts of the country. Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) "BIPARJOY" over northeast Arabian Sea now lies near Latitude 21.2�N and Longitude 66.6�E.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh.

The rainfall recorded in various places was Dir (Upper 10mm), Mirkhani 08, Kalam 06, Pattan 05, Chitral 03, Kakul 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Punjab: Hafizabad 04, Murree 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Garhidupatta 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01, Sindh: Badin 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 47 C, Dadu, Bhakkar, Dalbandin, Sibbi and Jacobabad 44C

