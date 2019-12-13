Galyat receives over one feet snowfall: Spokesman

The snowfall is continued in Galayat valleys on second consecutive day here Friday where over one feet snow was recorded bringing temperature down to the freezing point

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The snowfall is continued in Galayat valleys on second consecutive day here Friday where over one feet snow was recorded bringing temperature down to the freezing point.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesman Ahsan Hameed told reporters that over one feet of snowfall has been recorded since Thursday last in Galyat valleys that continued on Friday with intervals, bringing the temperature down to the freezing point.

He said necessary machinery was available for clearance of roads in Galayat for removal of snow from roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Hameed advised tourists to adopt extreme care while travelling to Galayat due to cold conditions besides bring additional warms cloths and use petrol vehicles before entering to the valley. He said control rooms with No 0992-9310423 has been setup for help and assistance of tourists.