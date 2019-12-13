UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Galyat Receives Over One Feet Snowfall: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

Galyat receives over one feet snowfall: Spokesman

The snowfall is continued in Galayat valleys on second consecutive day here Friday where over one feet snow was recorded bringing temperature down to the freezing point

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The snowfall is continued in Galayat valleys on second consecutive day here Friday where over one feet snow was recorded bringing temperature down to the freezing point.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesman Ahsan Hameed told reporters that over one feet of snowfall has been recorded since Thursday last in Galyat valleys that continued on Friday with intervals, bringing the temperature down to the freezing point.

He said necessary machinery was available for clearance of roads in Galayat for removal of snow from roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Hameed advised tourists to adopt extreme care while travelling to Galayat due to cold conditions besides bring additional warms cloths and use petrol vehicles before entering to the valley. He said control rooms with No 0992-9310423 has been setup for help and assistance of tourists.

Related Topics

Petrol Snow Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

38 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

39 minutes ago

Gov policy aims to make youth self-reliant: State ..

7 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

58 minutes ago

Govt should take necessary measures for giving fre ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists to share details of successful trial of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.