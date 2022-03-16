Heat wave conditions to persist during current week;PMD

Day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the current week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the current week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

Day temperatures in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas will remain 09-10C above normal.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Sindh and South Balochistan will remain 07-08C above normal.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

The met office advised the farmers to manage crop water accordingly and start early harvesting of wheat in Sindh and South Punjab.

Unusual high temperatures may cause pollen concentration to rise sharply in Islamabad and Lahore.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Dust raising or gusty winds are also expected in North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the period.

The met office has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

According to the PMD daily forecast, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Day temperatures will be 08 to 11 C higher than normal.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad ,Dadu 44 and Sibbi 43C.