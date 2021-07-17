Heat waves in northwestern U.S. lead to surging illness: CDC

Record high temperatures in northwestern United States had caused a surge in heat-related illness and hospital visits, according to a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Saturday

Heat waves are occurring more frequently in the United States, and climate change is causing heat waves to become more intense, directly impacting human health, including heat-related illnesses and deaths, said the CDC.

In the northwestern United States, rising temperatures are projected to cause significant adverse health effects in the coming years, according to the CDC.

Between June 25 to 30, most of Oregon state and Washington state were under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning.

The record-breaking heat had the largest impact in the two states, especially the Portland metropolitan area, with temperatures reaching 46.7 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees hotter than the average daily maximum June temperature, according to the CDC.

During May and June, a total of 3,504 heat-related illness emergency department visits were reported in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Approximately 79 percent of these occurred between June 25 to 30, when most of Oregon and Washington were under an excessive heat warning.