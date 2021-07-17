UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat Waves In Northwestern U.S. Lead To Surging Illness: CDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:08 PM

Heat waves in northwestern U.S. lead to surging illness: CDC

Record high temperatures in northwestern United States had caused a surge in heat-related illness and hospital visits, according to a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Saturday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Record high temperatures in northwestern United States had caused a surge in heat-related illness and hospital visits, according to a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Saturday.

Heat waves are occurring more frequently in the United States, and climate change is causing heat waves to become more intense, directly impacting human health, including heat-related illnesses and deaths, said the CDC.

In the northwestern United States, rising temperatures are projected to cause significant adverse health effects in the coming years, according to the CDC.

Between June 25 to 30, most of Oregon state and Washington state were under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning.

The record-breaking heat had the largest impact in the two states, especially the Portland metropolitan area, with temperatures reaching 46.7 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees hotter than the average daily maximum June temperature, according to the CDC.

During May and June, a total of 3,504 heat-related illness emergency department visits were reported in the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Approximately 79 percent of these occurred between June 25 to 30, when most of Oregon and Washington were under an excessive heat warning.

Related Topics

Weather Washington Portland United States May June

Recent Stories

Italy's exports recover to pre-pandemic levels: re ..

53 seconds ago

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

1 minute ago

Hungary to introduce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine jab: PM

1 minute ago

Ceremony on 'World Youth Skills' held

1 minute ago

Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, US, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree to est ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.