Heavy Snowfall In AJK's Neelum, Leepa Valleys Obstructs Land Routes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The land routes heading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir's top mountainous Neelum and Leepa valleys have been blocked due to a fresh spell of intermittent heavy snowfall in the upper reaches

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The land routes heading to Azad Jammu and Kashmir's top mountainous Neelum and Leepa valleys have been blocked due to a fresh spell of intermittent heavy snowfall in the upper reaches.

The spell of snowfall along with intermittent rain continued in AJK on the third successive day on Thursday turning the weather chilly.

Mountains in Leepa and Neelum valleys are enveloped in white snow. The linking routes have been blocked for every kind of traffic in snow clad region.

Meanwhile, people from various parts of the country were continually moving to AJK's snow-clad areas to enjoy chilly weather.

According to reports, over six feet of snowfall was recorded in Neelum Valley's Keil Sector whereas eight to ten feet was reported on the top mountains of the state.

The Met Office has meanwhile predicted snowfall over the hills in Malakand, Hazara, Galyat, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mostly cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during the night and early morning hours.

