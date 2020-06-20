Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during evening and night times.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning: Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-seven, Karachi thirty-one, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit seventeen, Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar was fifteen, Jammu twenty-four, Leh five, Pulwama thirteen and Anantnag seventeen, Shopian twelve and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.