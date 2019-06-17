UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:41 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta twenty, and Muzaffarabad twenty-one Gilgit and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

