Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta twenty, and Muzaffarabad twenty-one Gilgit and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.