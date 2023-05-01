Karachi may experience light rain with thunderstorm today evening

(@Abdulla99267510)

The MET office predicts the breeze is expected to return to Karachi from this evening onwards, and there is no further chance of rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi might experience light rain with thunderstorms from this evening until tonight.

The breeze is expected to return to Karachi from this evening onwards, and there is no further chance of rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the PMD's weather advisory, Karachi would experience hot weather for the next two days after today's light rainfall.

On Saturday night, light to moderate rain hit different parts of the city, making the weather pleasant for Karachiites. Areas such as Azizabad, Federal B Area, Orangi Town, Sarjani Town, and North Nazimabad experienced light to moderate rainfall.

During rainy weather, citizens were advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.