UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Experience Cold, Windy Weather On Saturday: Met Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:09 PM

Karachi to experience cold, windy weather on Saturday: Met Office

The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold, dry and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold, dry and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 11 to 13 degree centigrade, with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather From

Recent Stories

Covid shrinks Latin American trade for 2020: UN

2 minutes ago

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate Monday: top ..

4 minutes ago

Four people-smugglers jailed over 39 migrant death ..

4 minutes ago

IT, automation key to success of businesses: Mian ..

4 minutes ago

Mourinho says injury behind Alli's absence

4 minutes ago

Opposition trying to make Justice Azmat Saeed's ap ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.