UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Light Rain Forecast At Few Places, Mainly Dry Weather In Most Parts 20 Feb 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

Light rain forecast at few places, mainly dry weather in most parts 20 Feb 2020

Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northwest Punjab during the morning, however, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northwest Punjab during the morning, however, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts on Friday.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, the met office reported on Thursday.

During past 24 hour, rain/ snowfall occurred at scattered places including upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Snowfall may also be occurred in Skardu during the period. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32, Shamshabad 26), Islamabad (ZP 29, Saidpur 16, Bokra 08, AP 07, Golra 03), M.

B.din 13 Mangla 12, Murree 11, Sialkot (AP 07, City 02), Narowal, Attock 07, Jhelum 06 Gujranwala, Gujrat 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 26, Chirat 24, Peshawar (City 21, AP 01), Dir (Lower 13, Upper 08), Mir Khani 09, Bannu 06, Takht Bhai. 07, Saidashreef 05, Kakul 04, Drosh, Kalam, Balakot 03, Pattan 01, Kashmir: Garhiduptta 06, Kotli, Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 02) and Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01. Snowfall (Inch) were recorded at Skardu 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Gupis -05C, Skardu -04C, Parachinar -03C, Kalam and Astore -02C.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Jhelum Narowal Dir Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Balakot May Airport

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses concerns over FBR for prov ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Morocco invites Karachi Chamber of C ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority seals 17 commercial ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.