Light rain forecast at few places, mainly dry weather in most parts 20 Feb 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Light rain/drizzle is expected at a few places in northwest Punjab during the morning, however, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts on Friday.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, the met office reported on Thursday.

During past 24 hour, rain/ snowfall occurred at scattered places including upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Snowfall may also be occurred in Skardu during the period. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 32, Shamshabad 26), Islamabad (ZP 29, Saidpur 16, Bokra 08, AP 07, Golra 03), M.

B.din 13 Mangla 12, Murree 11, Sialkot (AP 07, City 02), Narowal, Attock 07, Jhelum 06 Gujranwala, Gujrat 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 26, Chirat 24, Peshawar (City 21, AP 01), Dir (Lower 13, Upper 08), Mir Khani 09, Bannu 06, Takht Bhai. 07, Saidashreef 05, Kakul 04, Drosh, Kalam, Balakot 03, Pattan 01, Kashmir: Garhiduptta 06, Kotli, Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (City 03, Airport 02) and Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01. Snowfall (Inch) were recorded at Skardu 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Gupis -05C, Skardu -04C, Parachinar -03C, Kalam and Astore -02C.