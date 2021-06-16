Low laying areas of various districts in Sindh may face water inundation during pre-monsoon spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers during the first pre-monsoon rainy spell expected in Sindh during June 16 to 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers during the first pre-monsoon rainy spell expected in Sindh during June 16 to 19.

PMD's Regional Meteorological Center Sindh in its weather warning on Wednesday said that dust-thunderstorm or rain likely to occur at scattered places in the province during June 16 - 19 under the influence of first pre-monsoon rainy spell.

It said that the showers would subside hot spell in Central and Upper Sindh.

It has also warned that loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust or wind-storm.