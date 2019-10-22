Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country 22 Oct 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however, cloudy weather conditions with isolated rain-thunderstorm expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Center, Islamabad, light snowfall over high mountainous areas also expected in Upper KPK, Kashmir and Gilgit-Balistan.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours. Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Kalam, Skardu 1C, Astore and Kalat 03C.

According to synoptic situation; Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is expected to affect upper parts of the country from tonight and likely to persist during next 36 hours.