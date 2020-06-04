Mainly hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of country, rain at Potohar, KPK, Balochistan regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab including Potohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh.

A Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab :Chakwal 11, Faisalabad 09, Toba Tek Singh 05, Islamabad Airport 03, Nurpur Thal, Murree 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir and Kakul 04.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjodarro 45, Nokkundi 44, Turbat, Dalbandin andDadu 43.