- Home
- Weather
- News
- Mainly hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of country, rain at Potohar, KPK, Balochistan regions ..
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In Most Parts Of Country, Rain At Potohar, KPK, Balochistan Regions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:36 PM
Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.
Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab including Potohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places is also expected in districts of Sindh.
A Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.
During past 24 hour rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab :Chakwal 11, Faisalabad 09, Toba Tek Singh 05, Islamabad Airport 03, Nurpur Thal, Murree 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir and Kakul 04.
Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Mohenjodarro 45, Nokkundi 44, Turbat, Dalbandin andDadu 43.