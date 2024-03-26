NDMA Cautions Masses Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast, Landslide Risk
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to caution general public to remain vigilant amid heavy rainfall forecast and impending risk of landslide due to the inclement weather
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a series of westerly winds would enter the western parts of the country on March 27th and cover the upper and central parts on March 28th, which would cause rain in the upper and central regions of the country till March 31st. However, due to rains there was a possibility of decrease in temperature, the news release said.
It added that landslides risk was also looming in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rain on March 29th and 30th.
"There is a risk of damage to standing crops, weak infrastructure (electricity poles, vehicles, solar panels, etc.) due to wind/sleet/hail/thunder and heavy rain," the NDMA said.
The farmers should be careful during wind and rain, whereas the authorities concerned should take weather awareness measures to ensure the safety of tourists and travelers.
The tourists should plan their trip keeping in mind the climatic conditions of the hilly areas.
NDMA is launching a mobile application soon to provide early warning of potential disasters and safety measures to the public.
