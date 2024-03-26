Open Menu

NDMA Cautions Masses Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast, Landslide Risk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to caution general public to remain vigilant amid heavy rainfall forecast and impending risk of landslide due to the inclement weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to caution general public to remain vigilant amid heavy rainfall forecast and impending risk of landslide due to the inclement weather.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a series of westerly winds would enter the western parts of the country on March 27th and cover the upper and central parts on March 28th, which would cause rain in the upper and central regions of the country till March 31st. However, due to rains there was a possibility of decrease in temperature, the news release said.

It added that landslides risk was also looming in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy rain on March 29th and 30th.

"There is a risk of damage to standing crops, weak infrastructure (electricity poles, vehicles, solar panels, etc.) due to wind/sleet/hail/thunder and heavy rain," the NDMA said.

The farmers should be careful during wind and rain, whereas the authorities concerned should take weather awareness measures to ensure the safety of tourists and travelers.

The tourists should plan their trip keeping in mind the climatic conditions of the hilly areas.

NDMA is launching a mobile application soon to provide early warning of potential disasters and safety measures to the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Mobile Murree Vehicles March Rains

Recent Stories

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

4 minutes ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

7 minutes ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

4 minutes ago
 France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazi ..

France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip

4 minutes ago
 Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key h ..

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping

4 minutes ago
 NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-b ..

NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product develo ..

7 minutes ago
PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as comme ..

PML-N leaders congratulate Jam Kamal Khan as commerce minister

4 minutes ago
 One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road

4 minutes ago
 Beijing demands complete investigation after suici ..

Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals ..

29 minutes ago
 Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM ..

Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar

9 minutes ago
 3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

3 killed, 5 injured in road accident

9 minutes ago
 PTV, Tower sports bag ICC rights in Pakistan till ..

PTV, Tower sports bag ICC rights in Pakistan till 2025

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather