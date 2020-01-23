NHA completes process of clearing snow from Karakoram Highway, Lowari Tunnel

National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed the process of clearing snow from Karakorum Highway and Lowari Tunnel on Nowshera-Chitral highway on emergency basis and opened them for all types of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed the process of clearing snow from Karakorum Highway and Lowari Tunnel on Nowshera-Chitral highway on emergency basis and opened them for all types of traffic.

For keeping Karakoram Highway open entire year, the NHA has hired services of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which cleared the Sust-Khunjerab section which was badly affected by recent snowfall and land sliding, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Both north and south portals of Lowari tunnel have been cleared where over one metre snowfall was registered.

Consequent upon the weather alert issued by Metrological Department regarding heavy snowfall, the NHA prepared a comprehensive plan for the said task in order to ensure successful execution of the critical snow removal operation for the safety of commuters.

Routine Maintenance contractors and personnel were asked to deploy their machinery and staff at the critical locations of rains and snowfall affected sections of the highways .