Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However dust-thunderstorms/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Dadu district while partly cloudy or cloudy conditions of drizzle/light rain isexpected along the coast.