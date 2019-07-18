UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely In City On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:25 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely in city on Friday

The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 33 to 35 degrees Centrigrades with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot or very hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However dust-thunderstorms/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Dadu district while partly cloudy or cloudy conditions of drizzle/light rain isexpected along the coast.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Larkana Dadu

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to India meets with Minister of Sta ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Ministerial Extraordinary Meeting: Secretary G ..

31 minutes ago

'Sri Lanka wants more strong ties with Pakistan'

1 second ago

Two drug pushers held with 6.370kg hashish in Sial ..

4 seconds ago

Seven held for power theft in Sialkot

6 seconds ago

First-ever girls’ school cricket academy launche ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.