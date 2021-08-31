UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Authorities To Remain Alert In Wake Of Heavyfalls Expected In Sindh, Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:18 PM

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday said that monsoon currents presently producing rains in upper and central parts of the country were now likely to bring rain-thunderstorms in southern parts of the country

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Loralai, Musakhel, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran districts from Tuesday evening or night till September 03 (Friday).

Rain-wind-thunderstorms were also expected in South Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the met office said that the rain would subside the prevailing very humid and hot weather conditions likely to subside during the period.

The met office also indicated the possibility of damaging effects due to wind-storm during the period and advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi ,Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad may trigger flash flooding in local Streams or Barsati Nullahs of Koh-e- Suleman and eastern Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

