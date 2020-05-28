UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Monsoon Likely Earlier Than Usual Schedule This Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Post monsoon likely earlier than usual schedule this year

Post Monsoon which normally begins from July 16 is likely to set in by end of June this year bringing down the mercury that will go up in next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Post Monsoon which normally begins from July 16 is likely to set in by end of June this year bringing down the mercury that will go up in next month.

An official of Meteorological Department told APP on Thursday that the current heat wave that has gripped South Punjab for a few days will be cut down by gusty winds followed by rains in coming days.

He informed that monsoon current will enter from Bey of Bengal adding that rains will bring respite from the heatwave predicting that most part of June will witness sizzling heat.

Temperature will go up by 47 C or so in first week of June, the official said and added rain is expected by May 30-31 midnight after gusty winds.

The weather may be partly cloudy by June 3, he informed the mercury is likely to fall by 40 C as a result.

It merits mentioning here that temperatures rose up to 46 C after Eid ul Fitr in South Punjab.

City of Saints Multan is experiencing scorching heatwave these days forcing locals to remain indoors.

The traffic is much thin on the city roads these days owing to harsh weather conditions.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Punjab Heat Wave Traffic May June July Post From Rains

Recent Stories

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

9 minutes ago

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

17 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 266, ..

16 minutes ago

Sudan Ready to Maintain Security in Darfur After U ..

16 minutes ago

NATO Chief Holds Talks With Israeli Prime Minister ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.