Post monsoon likely earlier than usual schedule this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Post Monsoon which normally begins from July 16 is likely to set in by end of June this year bringing down the mercury that will go up in next month.

An official of Meteorological Department told APP on Thursday that the current heat wave that has gripped South Punjab for a few days will be cut down by gusty winds followed by rains in coming days.

He informed that monsoon current will enter from Bey of Bengal adding that rains will bring respite from the heatwave predicting that most part of June will witness sizzling heat.

Temperature will go up by 47 C or so in first week of June, the official said and added rain is expected by May 30-31 midnight after gusty winds.

The weather may be partly cloudy by June 3, he informed the mercury is likely to fall by 40 C as a result.

It merits mentioning here that temperatures rose up to 46 C after Eid ul Fitr in South Punjab.

City of Saints Multan is experiencing scorching heatwave these days forcing locals to remain indoors.

The traffic is much thin on the city roads these days owing to harsh weather conditions.