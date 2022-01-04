Rain, snowfall turn weather chill in country

(@FahadShabbir)

The met office says the highest rain of seventy mm was recorded in Pasni area of Balochistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Intermittent rains in many parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and snowfall on the hills has increased the intensity of cold.

According to the met office, the highest rain of seventy mm was recorded in Pasni area of Balochistan.

The met office spokesperson said the present rain spell will persist over the next two to three days.

Widespread rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely in Balochistan during the period. Heavy rain and good snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta five, Gilgit two, Murree three and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Bramula and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramula one degree centigrade, Jammu five, Leh minus six, Pulwama two degree centigrade.