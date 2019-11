Rain-thunderstorm forecast at scattered places:MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) for scattered places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Accoording to Met Office,dry weather expected at isolated places including North Punjab and elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall occurred in past 24 hours, (mm): Sindh: Chachoro 91, Sukkur 71, Dalai 70, Padidan 64, Rohri 36, Mithi 32, Islamkot, 12, Diplo, Nagar parkar 07, Mohenjodaro 06, Dadu 02, Jaccobabad 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 34, Gupis 7, Bagrot 04, Gilgit 03, Skardu, Chilas, Bunji 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 27, Buner 20, Balakot 19, Cherat, Kakul 15, Pattan 14, Saidu Sharif 13, Takhtbai 10, Dir ( Upper, Lower) 09, Mirkhani 07, Peshawar(City, A/P) 05, Drosh, Malamjabba 03, Punjab: Islamabad ( Z.

P 19, Saidpur 16, Golra 12, Bokra10, A/P 04), Rawalpindi( Chaklala 17, Shamsabad 12), Murree 14, Attock 12, D.G. Khan 11, Noorpur Thal, Kot Addu 08, Chakwal, T.T Singh 06, Joharbad, Jhang, Shaiwal 05. Narowal 04, Faislabad ,Layyah, Multan, Khanewal 02, Silakot ( A/P 02) , Lahore (City, A/P 01), Balochistan: Khuzdar, 25, Quetta( City 05, Samungli 03), Barkhan 05, Kalat, 03, Lasbella, Sibbi 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad ( City 16, A/P 08), Garidupatta 07, Rawalakot 03, Kotli 01. Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 0C.

A westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist next 24 to 36 hours.