Rain, Wind-thunderstorm Likely To Persist In Isolated Places ;PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain, wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds for isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain, wind-thunderstorm and gusty winds for isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

Dust raising winds are likely in central and southern districts of Punjab during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western or upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next few days.

Hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 20 mm, Dir (Lower 09, Upper 02), Cherat, Takht Bai 05, Kalam 03, Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar City, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, 02, Drosh, Kakul 01, Punjab: Murree 15 , Islamabad (Zero Point 03), Attock 02, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 01), Jhelum 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Garhi Dupatta 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 11, Babusar 07, Gilgit, Skardu 02 and Gupis 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad, Mohenjodaro, Larkana 49 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and Dadu 48 C.

