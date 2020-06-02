Rain wind-thunderstrom in Punjab, other provinces predicted: Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological of Pakistan (PMD) Imran Ahmad Siddiqi has forecast on Tuesday rain wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next three days (Wednesday to Friday).

He said meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places in districts of Sindh is also expected.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country, according to Met office statement.

It said during past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Bhakkar 35, Bahawalnagar 31, Noorpur Thal 28, Jhang, T.T.Singh 25, M.B.Din 15, Bahawalpur (City 11, AP 08), Attock 10, Murree 09, Sahiwal 07, Chakwal, Jehlum 04, Gujrat, Kot Addu, Khanewal 03, Multan (AP 02), Layyah 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 28, Balakot 20, Saidu Sharif 10, Tahktbai 08, Kalam, Kakul 05, D.I.Khan 03, Dir 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 08, Rawalakot 05, Garhidupatta 02, Balochsitan: Barkhan 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 45C, Nokkundi 43C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sakrand, Moenjodaro and R.Y.Khan 42C.