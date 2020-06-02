UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind-thunderstrom In Punjab, Other Provinces Predicted: Meteorologist

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:26 PM

Rain wind-thunderstrom in Punjab, other provinces predicted: Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological of Pakistan (PMD) Imran Ahmad Siddiqi has forecast on Tuesday rain wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next three days (Wednesday to Friday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological of Pakistan (PMD) Imran Ahmad Siddiqi has forecast on Tuesday rain wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next three days (Wednesday to Friday).

He said meanwhile, dust-thunderstorm with rain at few places in districts of Sindh is also expected.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country, according to Met office statement.

It said during past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Bhakkar 35, Bahawalnagar 31, Noorpur Thal 28, Jhang, T.T.Singh 25, M.B.Din 15, Bahawalpur (City 11, AP 08), Attock 10, Murree 09, Sahiwal 07, Chakwal, Jehlum 04, Gujrat, Kot Addu, Khanewal 03, Multan (AP 02), Layyah 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 28, Balakot 20, Saidu Sharif 10, Tahktbai 08, Kalam, Kakul 05, D.I.Khan 03, Dir 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 08, Rawalakot 05, Garhidupatta 02, Balochsitan: Barkhan 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 45C, Nokkundi 43C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sakrand, Moenjodaro and R.Y.Khan 42C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Turbat Bahawalpur Saidu Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Dir Barkhan Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kot Addu Sakrand Noorpur Thal Balakot From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

31 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

31 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

2 hours ago

"15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcom ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.