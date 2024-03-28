Open Menu

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm Likely At Various Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorms/thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorms/thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dust storms/dust-raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.

Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points during March 29 (evening/night) and March 30.

Windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country was likely to persist in the upper parts till March 31.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Giglit-Baltistan.

Partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 13 mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 11, City 09), Dir (Upper 11, Lower 02), Bannu 08, Charat, Chitral 07, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Peshawar (Airport 05, City 04), Drosh, Mirkhani 03, Malam Jabba, Patan, Mardan 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Zhob 10, Sibi 06, Quetta (City, Samingali 02), Barkhan 02, Punjab: Chakwal 09, Bhakkar 08, Layyah 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01), Islamabad (Zero Point, Bokra 01), Murree 04, Attock, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mangala, Jhang 02, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Garhi Dupatta 01, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Bagrote, Skardu 02, Gilgit and Gupis 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Mithi 40 C and Chhor 38C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Vehicles Parachinar Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Jhang Sargodha Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Saidu Sibi Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Chitral Dir Barkhan Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Noorpur Thal Garhi Dupatta March May Airport

Recent Stories

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

5 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials ..

Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say

6 minutes ago
 China's competitive car market at heart of global ..

China's competitive car market at heart of global EV revolution

6 minutes ago
 Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution ..

Food minster for ensuring transparent distribution of Bardana

1 hour ago
 Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were lin ..

Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv

1 hour ago
 PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricit ..

PM chairs review meeting on stoppage of electricity theft

1 hour ago
IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable ..

IPM survey proves biocontrol technology profitable for cotton farmers

1 hour ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

1 hour ago
 Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-t ..

Senate elections in KP hang on reserve seat oath-taking, states ECP

1 hour ago
 UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper fi ..

UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis

1 hour ago
 DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment ..

DG SEPA for installation of waste water treatment facilities

1 hour ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather