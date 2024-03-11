Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills for Balochistan, upper Sindh, Islamabad, Central/south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills for Balochistan, upper Sindh, Islamabad, Central/south Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northeastern Balochistan. Another westerly wave was likely to enter western parts from March 12 (evening/night) and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on March 13.

During the last 24 hours, dry/partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However, rain occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Sindh, Jhang, Lahore and Bagrote.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Dalbandin 18mm, Quetta (Samungli 13, City 11), Kalat 06, Punjab: Jhang, Lahore (A/P) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam -04C, Astore -02, Skardu and Hunza -01C.