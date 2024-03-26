Rain With Wind/thunderstorm Forecast
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) in most parts of the country including the provincial capital from Thursday to Sunday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) in most parts of the country including the provincial capital from Thursday to Sunday.
According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 27th March and likely to grip upper and central parts on 28th March and likely to persist till 31st March. Under the influence of this weather system most of the parts are likely to receive rains while rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali with occasional gaps from 27th (evening/night) to 31st March.
Rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 28th to 30th March. Isolated windstorm/hailstorm is also expected in the province during the forecast period.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc, while tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period, spokesman added.
