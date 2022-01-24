Severe cold to prevail in upper KP parts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted cold weather in most parts of the province while in upper parts it would also remains cold during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir and Swat districts.

Fog is also likely to occur in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.I Khan districts. According to Regional Meteorological Center the minimum temperature recorded 09�C in Kalam.