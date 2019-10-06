Thunder- rain likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 55 to 65 per cent humidity.

Scattered rain/ wind-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions, rain/ thunderstorm are also likely to occur at a few places in Hyderabad, Thatta Mirpurkhas and Karachi divisions, during the next 24 hours.