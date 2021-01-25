Very cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR (Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ): The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

The highest maximum temperature was 25 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum was 07 degree centigrade during last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has been forecast for rest of the region as well.