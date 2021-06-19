UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Trees Planted Along Multan's Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:34 PM

100 trees planted along Multan's road

About 100 trees were planted along comprehensive school's road as part of the move to bring down temperature of the city as mild and pleasant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :About 100 trees were planted along comprehensive school's road as part of the move to bring down temperature of the city as mild and pleasant.

On the direction of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parks Horticultural Authority (PHA) turned another road as shady through nurturing large number of palkin trees on Saturday. Secretary education Punjab Dr Ihtesham was also present during plantation drive.

Commissioner said about 5500 trees were planted already in city of saints.

He said more than 150,000 trees were planted at public hospitals and educational institutions as well. I am determined to low down city's temperature upto two centigrade, he expressed.

He said PHA was being strengthened financially through earmarking one percent of total development budget reserved for the city. Following this, local government department had made Rs. 2.3 millions payment to PHA authority, he maintained.

Secretary Education said it was their fundamental responsibility to provide clean and healthy environment to our new generation. He urged all schools of thought to play their role to achieve the target in letter and spirit.

Chairman PHA Shafqat Raza said they were working hard to turn the city clean and green. He said a good mechanism was evolved to protect trees planted anywhere across the city.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Budget Road All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz be thrown on ground from Minar-e-Pakist ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Award for Education Excellence selects She ..

21 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker congratulates treasury for presenti ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Logs Nearly 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in One Da ..

37 minutes ago

Moscow Ready to Deploy Up to 24,000 Hospital Beds ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths cases infections, drop to record l ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.