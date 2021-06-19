(@FahadShabbir)

About 100 trees were planted along comprehensive school's road as part of the move to bring down temperature of the city as mild and pleasant

On the direction of Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Parks Horticultural Authority (PHA) turned another road as shady through nurturing large number of palkin trees on Saturday. Secretary education Punjab Dr Ihtesham was also present during plantation drive.

Commissioner said about 5500 trees were planted already in city of saints.

He said more than 150,000 trees were planted at public hospitals and educational institutions as well. I am determined to low down city's temperature upto two centigrade, he expressed.

He said PHA was being strengthened financially through earmarking one percent of total development budget reserved for the city. Following this, local government department had made Rs. 2.3 millions payment to PHA authority, he maintained.

Secretary Education said it was their fundamental responsibility to provide clean and healthy environment to our new generation. He urged all schools of thought to play their role to achieve the target in letter and spirit.

Chairman PHA Shafqat Raza said they were working hard to turn the city clean and green. He said a good mechanism was evolved to protect trees planted anywhere across the city.