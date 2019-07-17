1,226,193 cattle to be vaccinated in district

Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has planned to vaccinate 1,226,193 cattle in Bahawalpur district including Cholistan desert area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has planned to vaccinate 1,226,193 cattle in Bahawalpur district including Cholistan desert area.

A meeting of Livestock Department was held with its Additional Director, Muhammad Sohail Khan here that reviewed arrangements made to vaccinate cattle against diseases.

The meeting was told that arrangements had been finalized to vaccinate 1226193 cattle in Bahawalpur district. "Vaccination drive will also be carried out in Cholistan desert area where hundreds of thousands of cattle including cow, buffalos, goats and sheep are major source of income for local Cholistani people," the meeting was told.

The meeting was told that 840603 cows and 385590 buffalos would be vaccinated against diseases during the campaign. The meeting was told that teams had also been working at tehsil level to vaccinate cattle.