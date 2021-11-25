UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:14 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 95 Yuan (about 14.85 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,530 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 310,815 lots with a turnover of 33.13 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

2 minutes ago
 Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles s ..

Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles sad demise of brother

2 minutes ago
 Embuldeniya stars as Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

Embuldeniya stars as Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

4 minutes ago
 PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

16 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Fled Opposition Activists Created ..

Lukashenko Says Fled Opposition Activists Created Plan on Belarus Destabilizatio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.