UrduPoint.com

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:29 PM

Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery lost 365 Yuan (about 57.15 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,110 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 620,808 lots with a turnover of 64.58 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

31 seconds ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

33 seconds ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

36 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

30 minutes ago
 KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.