Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2022 delivery lost 60 Yuan (about 9.46 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,610 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 237,552.0 lots with a turnover of 25.7 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.