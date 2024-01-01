Open Menu

Frost Puts Negative Impact On Buds Of Strawberries

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost in the end of January and start of February increases the chances of leaving negative implications on the buds of Strawberry.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Frost in the end of January and start of February increases the chances of leaving negative implications on the buds of Strawberry.

Punjab Agriculture department spokesman said on Monday, that Sargodha, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikupura, Pasrur, Sialkot, Gujjrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Islamabad were conducive areas for cultivation of strawberry.

The Spokesman suggested the strawberry growers to slightly water the crop with the interval of four days to protect the commodity from the negative impact of frost. Growers should seek guidance from Punjab Agriculture department (Ext Pest & Warning) to use poisons for protecting the crop from diseases and insects attack.

"Strawberry is a good source of Vitamin C," he said adding, "100 gram of strawberries contain 52 milligrams of Vitamin C which is very high in comparison to other fruits."

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Islamabad Punjab Water Agriculture Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Sialkot Jhelum Pasrur January February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

16 seconds ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

17 minutes ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

17 minutes ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

33 minutes ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

33 minutes ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

33 minutes ago
Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

1 hour ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

1 hour ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

1 hour ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

1 hour ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure uni ..

Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against pol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture