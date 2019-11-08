Interest-free loan cheques among 500 farmers distributed

The cheques of interest free loans of Rs 30 million were distributed among 500 farmers under e-credit scheme of Akhuwat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) -:The cheques of interest free loans of Rs 30 million were distributed among 500 farmers under e-credit scheme of Akhuwat.

The cheques were distributed in a ceremony held in Jamia mosque at Commissioner Complex here on Friday. Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti was chief guest on the occasion. Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed, Regional Manager Akhuwat Khalid Mahmood, Aslam Javed, representatives of farmers associations and large number farmers were present.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner appreciated the efforts of Akhuwat for providing financial support to needy farmers.

Regional Manager Akhuwat Khalid Mahmood said that Rs 8 billion had been distributed among 304,000 deserving families in Faisalabad division so far.

He said that three fountain house had also been working in Sargodha, Farooqabad and Lahore where necessary treatment was providing to mental diseases patients.