IRSA releases 176,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 176,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 189,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.49 feet, which was 24.49 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,400 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1110.75 feet, which was 70.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,200 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 86,900, 63,100 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.