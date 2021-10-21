Maximum tree plantation would be ensured: Administrator

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari has said all necessary measures will be taken to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari has said all necessary measures will be taken to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be ensured , besides managing cleaning of roads inside city limits.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people here at his residence on Thursday.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people. He urged the officers concerned to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

Ansari also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.