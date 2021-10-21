UrduPoint.com

Maximum Tree Plantation Would Be Ensured: Administrator

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:06 PM

Maximum tree plantation would be ensured: Administrator

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari has said all necessary measures will be taken to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari has said all necessary measures will be taken to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be ensured , besides managing cleaning of roads inside city limits.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people here at his residence on Thursday.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people. He urged the officers concerned to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

Ansari also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

KP govt approves 50 Kanal land for D.I KHAN Board ..

KP govt approves 50 Kanal land for D.I KHAN Board Complex

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Visit Tromso Next Week for Barents Euro- ..

Lavrov to Visit Tromso Next Week for Barents Euro-Arctic Council Ministerial - M ..

1 minute ago
 33,117 Afghan school children getting free educati ..

33,117 Afghan school children getting free education in KP

1 minute ago
 Services Generated 73% of EU's Total Gross Value A ..

Services Generated 73% of EU's Total Gross Value Added in 2020 - Eurostat

1 minute ago
 PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women te ..

PCB Chairman shares his thoughts about WI Women team’s tour to Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Liv ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10 Oman Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.