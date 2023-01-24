Secretary Livestock for adoption of profitable livestock business

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotyana on Tuesday stressed the need to adopt profitable business of livestock as it could put the country on the way to progress.

He said this during his visit to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory Multan, Civil Veterinary Hospital Multan, and civil work of under construction livestock complex Multan to review performance and progress on the development project.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Sibtain Bhatti gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary Livestock South Punjab about the performance of the livestock department of the Multan division and the facilities being provided to the cattle breeders.

The Secretary of Livestock said that the share of livestock in the national GDP was 11 percent which reflects the importance of the sector in the country's economy. He said that by adopting a profitable livestock business can put the country on the path to development and progress.

He said that a profitable livestock business can be adopted by rearing high-yielding breeds of animals adding that the women can also earn income by rearing poultry and sheep. He said that provision of the best cattle treatment, vaccination, and other services was a top priority and added that the Livestock Department provided free technical assistance and vaccination facilities to animal and poultry traders.

