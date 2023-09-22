ADB approves 100 mln USD to improve science, technology of 3 Bangladeshi universities

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 100 million U.S. dollar loan to improve computer science, software engineering, and information technology (IT) programs in three universities in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 100 million U.S. Dollar loan to improve computer science, software engineering, and information technology (IT) programs in three universities in Bangladesh.

"Uplifting software engineering program in higher education is the needs of time to accelerate fourth industrial revolution technology adoption and realize the vision of Digital Bangladesh," ADB Social Sector Economist Ryotaro Hayashi was quoted as saying in a statement on Friday.



"This project will help develop more competent and technology-savvy graduates and entrepreneurs who can help propel the country's IT industry."

According to the statement, the project will upgrade the computer science and engineering, software engineering, and information technology degree programs of the leading public universities in Bangladesh, which are Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, the University of Dhaka, and Jashore University of Science and Technology.