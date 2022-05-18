UrduPoint.com

Average Regular Gas Price In California Hits 6 USD Per Gallon For First Time

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 02:03 PM

California's gas prices hit a new record high on Tuesday, with a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline costing 6.021 U.S. dollars on average

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:California's gas prices hit a new record high on Tuesday, with a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline costing 6.021 U.S. Dollars on average.

It's the first time in history that the average price of regular gas in California surpassed 6 dollars a gallon, according to American automobile Association (AAA). The state's latest gas price is up sharply from 4.13 dollars a year ago, and 5.84 dollars only a week ago.

Many larger cities in the Golden State are paying more for gas as the average stands at 6.

067 dollars in Los Angeles County and 6.269 dollars a gallon in San Francisco.

In the rural Mono County, located about six hours' drive north of Los Angeles and five hours' drive east of San Francisco, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is 6.758 dollars on Tuesday.

California continued to have the highest average gas prices in the United States. The Mono County also has the highest county average nationwide, with some stations charging as much as about 7.20 dollars.

