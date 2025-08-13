Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 13 August 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 282.80282.30
EURO EUR330.44329.86
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9102 1.9069
BRITISH POUND GBP381.89 381.21
SWISS FRANCCHF350.63 350.01
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD205.29 204.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD184.67 184.35
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.79 29.74
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.71 27.66
DANISH KRONE DKK 44.28 44.20
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.63 168.
34
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 220.58 220.19
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.16 36.19
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2043 0.2040
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.76 39.69
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 67.03 66.91
THAI BAHT*THB 8.75 8.73
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.54 77.40
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.36 75.23
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.98 77.84
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 925.91924.27
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 282.386
GBP 379.9786
EUR 328.1043
JPY 1.904
SETTLEMENT DATE: 18-08-2025
APP/mzr/
