Open Menu

Bitcoin Strikes Record High Above $69,000

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin hit a record high above $69,000 Tuesday, buoyed by the world's biggest cryptocurrency becoming more accessible for trading amid tightening supplies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Bitcoin hit a record high above $69,000 Tuesday, buoyed by the world's biggest cryptocurrency becoming more accessible for trading amid tightening supplies.

Bitcoin reached $69,191.94, beating a record $68,991 struck in November 2021.

The volatile asset later retreated to $67,442.

Bitcoin has enjoyed an unbridled rise since the approval of a new type of investment indexed to the cryptocurrency.

Since their approval on January 10 by US securities regulators, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) indexed to bitcoin have theoretically enabled a wider public to invest in the cryptocurrency without having to hold it directly.

The funds themselves, however, do invest in the digital currency.

The expected approval of the new investment product had contributed in recent months to a rise in its price, which had slumped throughout most of 2022 following the bankruptcy of several crypto giants.

The industry sees the entrance of ETFs on the US market as proof of the growing interest from institutional investors in cryptocurrencies, further boosting enthusiasm for bitcoin.

The digital unit is created -- or "mined" -- as a reward when powerful computers solve complex problems to validate transactions made on the blockchain.

Another forthcoming event is also supporting bitcoin prices.

"Halving" is a technical phenomenon in which the reward given to bitcoin "miners" -- those who contribute to the creation of the blockchain by validating transactions -- is divided in two.

The event takes place every 210,000 blocks, or groups of transactions verified and incorporated on the blockchain, which corresponds to about every four years. The next halving is set for April.

The digital Currency has a finite number of units. Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto has limited the maximum number of bitcoins to 21 million.

An ongoing court case in London is meanwhile seeking to determine whether Australian computer scientist Craig Wright invented bitcoin.

Wright says he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of bitcoin's creator and author of a white paper that introduced the cryptocurrency to the world in 2008.

Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit organisation set up to keep cryptocurrency technology free from patents, is suing Wright over the claims he first made in 2016

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Bitcoin London Alliance Craig Price Cryptocurrency January April November Market Event From Industry Million Court

Recent Stories

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

3 minutes ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

3 minutes ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

3 minutes ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

3 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

9 minutes ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

9 minutes ago
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

9 minutes ago
 Indian police arrest five more after Spanish touri ..

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

9 minutes ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

14 minutes ago
 ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for wo ..

ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Z ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..

14 minutes ago
 Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business