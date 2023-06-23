BMW Recalls Over 37,000 Cars in Russia Due to Possible Airbag Issues - Regulator

BMW Russland Trading, the official representative of BMW in the Russian market, is recalling more than 37,000 cars in Russia due to possible problems with airbags caused by gas generators aging, the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) BMW Russland Trading, the official representative of BMW in the Russian market, is recalling more than 37,000 cars in Russia due to possible problems with airbags caused by gas generators aging, the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said on Friday.

"Reason for the recall: As a result of years of aging, the gas generator in the driver's airbag and front passenger side airbag may malfunction. If the airbag deploys during an accident, too much internal pressure may build up in the gas generator.

Under unfavorable circumstances, the gas generator may explode and its metal parts may cause injury," Rosstandart said, citing a communication from BMW Russland Trading.

Authorized representatives of BMW Russland Trading will inform the owners of vehicles covered by the recall, by mail or phone, about the need to provide the vehicle at the nearest dealer center for repairs. The agency added that all repair work will be free for car owners.