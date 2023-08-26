Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

British HC to make trade push on first visit to Karachi

The newly appointed British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, will visit Karachi ahead of the expected arrival of the Royal Navy's HMS Lancaster

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, will visit Karachi ahead of the expected arrival of the Royal Navy's HMS Lancaster.

During her visit, she will meet with business, political and community leaders, with a focus on boosting UK-Pakistan trade links. Bilateral trade is currently worth over �4 billion, nearly doubling in 3 years, said a press release issued by the British High Commission on Saturday.

The British High Commissioner will also visit HMS Lancaster in Karachi as part of routine bilateral Royal Navy-Pakistan Navy training exercise.

These exercises are part of a range of 'Defence Diplomacy' activities, part of the UK's commitment to maintaining its well-established defence relationship with Pakistan.

The High Commissioner said that Karachi was one of the best places in Pakistan to discuss business, the country's beating heart and home to some of the country's most pioneering industries. I am looking forward to hearing from UK and Pakistani businesses on how we can support each other's ambitious trade goals, she expressed.

More Stories From Business