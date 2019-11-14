Bullion Prices on Thursday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74117.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73730.

00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67585.00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73210.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 66940.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00

Note:

Bullion rates from Lahore were not received on Thursday.