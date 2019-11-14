Bullion Prices On Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad and Multan on Thursday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 74117.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 73730.
00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67585.00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 857.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 73210.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66940.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 865.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 792.00
